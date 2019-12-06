Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Child Protection Dashboard - Quarter 3, January - September 2019

Overview

Child Protection partners are continuing to strengthen the case management system, including through emphasis on case prioritization, workforce skills development and the roll-out of the Best Interest Procedures SOP.

Improving alternative care arrangements for unaccompanied children remains a priority, with a focus on training of foster parents and provision of livelihood support. More efforts are needed to further align alternative care procedures for refugees with national alternative care policies. Given the limited capacity of the child protection workforce, strengthening community-based child protection structures remains critical to follow-up on and monitor children in need and to ensure early identification and mitigation of further protection risks.

Children in need were provided with psychosocial support, with a focus on strengthening their resilience and capacities to protect themselves. In order to reduce the risk of teenage pregnancy, early marriage and substance abuse among children, partners continue to provide support for post-primary education, vocational skills training and other targeted interventions.