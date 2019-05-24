24 May 2019

Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Cash-Based Interventions Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2019

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Mar 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.47 MB)

Overview

The response is exploring opportunities to transition from in-kind to cash-based assistance, to the extent possible.

Cash and Vouchers Assistance, including multi-purpose, sectoral, and conditional cash-based interventions will have multiplier effects on food security, social cohesion, reduction of aid dependency, and productive engagement of the youth, inter alia. A coordinated and comprehensive approach that appropriately meets the needs of these populations requires a common understanding of what and how much is required for the population to meet their needs.

The established reference Minimum Expenditure Basket tool will ultimately support the cost efficiency and cost effectiveness, and pave the way for coherent multi-purpose cash programming and delivery. This will be a critical source of information in determining the level of assistance to refugees (or its transfer value) and in establishing price lines for project design, in harmony with the objectives of a given programme, the vulnerability of the target group and gap analysis at a settlement level. Partners’ efforts to establish a common platform for cash transfers continue.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.