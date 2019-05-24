Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Cash-Based Interventions Dashboard - Quarter 1, January - March 2019

Overview

The response is exploring opportunities to transition from in-kind to cash-based assistance, to the extent possible.

Cash and Vouchers Assistance, including multi-purpose, sectoral, and conditional cash-based interventions will have multiplier effects on food security, social cohesion, reduction of aid dependency, and productive engagement of the youth, inter alia. A coordinated and comprehensive approach that appropriately meets the needs of these populations requires a common understanding of what and how much is required for the population to meet their needs.

The established reference Minimum Expenditure Basket tool will ultimately support the cost efficiency and cost effectiveness, and pave the way for coherent multi-purpose cash programming and delivery. This will be a critical source of information in determining the level of assistance to refugees (or its transfer value) and in establishing price lines for project design, in harmony with the objectives of a given programme, the vulnerability of the target group and gap analysis at a settlement level. Partners’ efforts to establish a common platform for cash transfers continue.