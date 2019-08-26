Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) 2019-2020, Cash-Based Interventions Dashboard - Quarter 2, January - June 2019

Overview

The response seeks to explore opportunities to transition from in-kind to cash-based assistance, to the extent possible. The injection of cash, through unconditional multi-purpose, and conditional cash-based interventions will have multiplier effects on food security, social cohesion, reduction of aid dependency, and productive engagement of the youth, among others. The established reference Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) tool will ultimately support the cost efficiency and cost effectiveness, and pave the way for coherent multi-purpose cash programming and delivery.

It will be a critical source of information in determining the level of assistance to refugees (or its transfer value) and in establishing price lines for project design, in harmony with the objectives of a given programme, the vulnerability of the target group and gap analysis at a settlement level. Partners continue efforts to establish a common platform for cash transfers.