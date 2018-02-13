Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring Settlement Fact Sheet: Pagirinya | January 2018

Opened in July 2016, Pagirinya settlement hosts more than 32,000 refugees displaced from South Sudan. The humanitarian response across all sectors has now stabilized and is beginning to shift beyond emergency operations. The settlement’s organized, physical design facilitates access to important facilities, including health centers and schools. However, services in many sectors, such as health and nutrition and water, health and sanitation, must be improved to meet the needs of the population.

Gaps & Challenges

The two health centres in Pagirinya are understaffed. Refugees reported long waiting times seeking treatment at Pagirinya’s health centres, which also serve Ugandan nationals. There are inadequate medicine stocks in the pharmacies, which prevents refugees from getting important treatment when they need it. Some refugees experience a language barrier, because a limited number of staff members speak refugees’ native languages and there are few translators available.

Food distributions are often delayed and plot sizes are not sufficient for refugees to cultivate enough food to supplement rations. In addition to small plot size, soil quality is reportedly poor for harvesting crops. Delays in food distributions prevent households from accurately predicting the amount of food they need to save before the next distribution.

Refugee families cannot afford tuition fees for secondary school, creating challenges for many school-aged youth to continue their education beyond primary school. Some families sell part of their already limited food rations in order to keep their children enroled in school.

Households lack essential non-food items such as mosquito nets, jerry cans, and saucepans. Items that were originally distributed upon refugees’ arrival have been worn out and depleted. With limited livelihoods opportunities, refugees cannot afford purchasing these necessary items on their own.

Funding gaps limit actors’ capacity to expand highly-demanded services and assistance, such as nutrition and livelihoods programs.

There is a need for a wellness center, where refugees can safely meet to discuss issues and participate in recreational activities.

Refugees with specific protection needs would benefit from a nearby protection house, a facility to stay on a temporary basis until a durable solution is found.