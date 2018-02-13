Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring Settlement Fact Sheet: Olua | January 2018

Originally closed in 2006 after many South Sudanese refugees returned home, Olua I/II was reopened in 2012 to host another influx of South Sudanese refugees fleeing inter-communal violence. Settlement residents, similarly to other refugees in Adjumani district, live in close proximity to Ugandan nationals and share services and institutions with the host community. Although there is relatively peaceful coexistence between communities, refugees face challenging conditions and need more extensive assistance relating to livelihoods opportunities and education in particular.

Gaps & Challenges

Many refugees cannot afford secondary school fees and other school-related costs. Some parents and caregivers resort to selling part of their distributed food rations to be able to keep their children in school. Some primary schools lack teacher housing and sufficient latrines.

There are few opportunities for livelihoods and income generation. Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOs) are not active in the settlement and start-up capital for businesses is not readily available. Some host community landowners have reportedly reclaimed land that was previously rented to groups of refugee farmers, further limiting livelihoods opportunities. Persons with specific needs (PSNs) are also more vulnerable to having their livestock stolen because they are not as easily able to protect their property.

Reproductive and maternal healthcare is inadequate in both health centers serving Olua. There are not enough midwives providing appropriate services for pregnant women and referrals to other facilities are infrequent. The supply of medicines at Lewa Health Center II, which serves both nationals and refugees, is reportedly insufficient to meet patient needs.

Refugees lack the materials and funds to repair and rehabilitate their grass-thatch semi-permanent shelters that have been damaged by weather or worn out. Because some PSNs’ semi-permanent shelters are unfinished, they have to live in emergency tents that were distributed when they initially arrived to the settlement.

Food distributions are often delayed and plot sizes are not sufficient for refugees to cultivate enough food to supplement rations.

In addition to small plot size, soil quality is reportedly poor for harvesting crops. In particular, children are vulnerable to malnutrition because of the lack of food and variety in their diets.

Poor road conditions inhibit partners from reaching all areas of the settlement and delay their operations. Road conditions also inhibit refugees’ access to critical health services.

There is a need for a wellness center, where refugees can safely meet to discuss issues and participate in recreational activities.

Refugees with specific protection needs would benefit from a nearby protection house, a facility to stay on a temporary basis until a durable solution is found.