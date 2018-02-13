Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring Settlement Fact Sheet: Mungula I/II | January 2018

Mungula I/II has consistently hosted South Sudanese refugees since it was first established in 1996. As a result, there are close linkages between settlement residents and the neighbouring host community. While implementing and operational partners initially provided critical support during the South Sudanese refugee emergency, a strategy for empowering local organizations to carry on activities in the medium and long-term response is essential.

Gaps & Challenges There are long waiting lines for patients, few medical staff, and limited hours of service in the health centres that serve the settlement. Many in Mungula I cannot easily access the supplementary feeding program based at one of the health centres because it is located far away from some parts of the settlements. Some refugees also face language barriers when seeking treatment due to a lack of translators.

Access to quality education is limited. The settlement’s two primary schools do not have classrooms and overcrowding impedes students from learning. Tuition fees, which many refugee families cannot afford, challenges access to secondary school for youth. An additional early childhood development (ECD) center is needed for young children.

Households lack essential non-food items such as mosquito nets, sanitary pads, and soap. Items that were originally distributed upon refugees’ arrival have been worn out and depleted. Many refugees that have limited livelihoods opportunities cannot afford to purchase replacements.

Refugees cannot cultivate enough food to supplement their food rations due to small plot sizes and poor soil quality. This limitation exacerbates the toll of food rations reductions, particularly for the elderly and children.

Though implementing and operational partners are providing livelihoods support, opportunities for income generation are not widely available. Many refugees have not received livestock or seeds and community-initiated village savings and loan associations (VSLA) lack funding. Vocational programs that recruit refugees from Mungula are often held far from the settlement, limiting accessibility.

Persons with specific needs (PSNs) cannot maintain their grass-thatch semi-permanent shelters because of both physical disabilities and the cost of purchasing grass from landowners in the host community. Specifically, PSNs require shelter construction and maintenance assistance from partners.

There is a need for a wellness center, where refugees can safely meet to discuss issues and participate in recreational activities. Refugees with specific protection needs would benefit from an additional protection house.