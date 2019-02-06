Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring Settlement Fact Sheet: Imvepi (June 2018)

One of the newer settlements in Uganda, Imvepi was opened in February 2017 to accommodate South Sudanese refugees after the Palorinya settlement in Moyo district quickly reached its capacity. Although the settlement no longer receives new arrivals, many refugees are registered at the reception center in Imvepi before being transferred to another settlement, such as the Omugo zone extension in Rhino camp.

Gaps & Challenges

Both refugees and nationals reported facing challenges with transportation to the health facilities despite the presence of ambulance services. The health centres available lack in equipment and specialized doctors, which has led to inaccurate diagnoses of patients or has forced them to seek treatment in Arua or Yumbe. Health centres serve both refugees and the host community causing overcrowding and long waiting hours.

Refugee parents reported children walk long distances to access education. Moreover, the absence of feeding programs in the schools means students have to walk home for lunch and the students often do not return to school due to the distance causing high levels of absenteeism. Schools are deficient in classrooms and teachers causing overcrowding, which inhibits children’s learning environment.

The lack of scholarships available combined with the high tuition fees means many children dropout particularly following primary school. Despite several youths attending vocational trainings in Gulu, Omugo and Koboko, it was reported there are still challenges in accessing vocational skills trainings.

Refugees and the host community reported that there are insufficient water sources in and around areas of the settlements where the latest new arrivals are being settled creating water scarcity. The water supplied has in some cases been found to have high Free Residual Chlorine, which is monitored by hygiene promoters which is promptly communicated to the water pumping stations for correction. Additionally, there is low latrine coverage in the settlement particularly due to the difficulty of latrine pit excavation caused by the rocky ground.

Despite the food distribution point locations being ensured to be within and below a 10 km radius, refugees reported to struggle accessing the distribution points. Furthermore, they reported facing long waiting lines and congestion at the distribution points.

Moreover, FGD participants reported finding the food distributed to be insufficient; refugees emphasized they are unable to feed themselves for a month with the ration provided. The rations are however intended to meet the immediate food gap.

Refugees reported the non-food items received upon arrival to be particularly worn out as they have not be renewed. Items such as saucepans, jerry cans or mosquito nets are for many no longer able to be used, which many emphasised makes daily tasks and living particularly difficult.

Strengths & Opportunities

There is a conducive relationship between the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and the host community as well as between refugees and the host community. Ugandan nationals granted land to the OPM to be provided to the refugees. This has facilitated the humanitarian response and and project implementation by partners.