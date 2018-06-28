Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring Settlement Fact Sheet: Bidi Bidi | December 2017

Bidi Bidi settlement was established in September 2016 to host the rapid influx of South Sudanese refugees, primarily arriving from the Equatoria region. The settlement population increased rapidly to over 270,000 people, making it one of the largest settlements in the world.

As of December 2016, Bidi Bidi reached maximum capacity and stopped accepting new arrivals.

Gaps & Challenges

Majority of health facilities are under temporary structures (tarpaulins) which poses a challenge during extremes of weather conditions. Stock outs of medicines and supplies was also reported especially for the first half of 2017 due to challenges with international procurement. Refugees also reported challenges of communicating with medical staff since they have to talk through a translator, thus limiting privacy. Additionally, access to comprehensive maternal health services is still a challenge due to lack of high level facilities to handle emergency caesarean sections and blood transfusion within the settlement.

Refugees reported that food distributions are insufficient and often delayed, making it difficult for them to accurately plan food consumption. Refugees noted reductions in their cereal rations, which has led some people to sell non-food items to pay for food.

Water supply is currently inadequate and unsustainable, with 21 percent of water provided through water trucking. Refugees also noted that some boreholes are regularly out of service. This has led to long waiting lines at water provisioning sites, heightened tensions between residents and some refugees traveling long distances out of the settlement to obtain water. Insufficient water supply and low latrine coverage have contributed to the poor sanitation and hygiene conditions in the settlement.

Education services are insufficient. Schools have high teacher-to-student ratios, and some students travel long distances to attend class. Some school structures are still temporary and there is insufficient number of permanent structures as well as teachers’ accommodations and play facilities for students.

Refugees reported poor quality teaching and a lack of essential teaching materials, with many speculating that the poor working condition of the teachers has led to severe staff shortages. Refugees stated that these factors have combined to reduce school attendance. Additionally, there is no vocational school in the settlement and there are only 5 secondary schools which have incomplete A-Level syllabi, making it difficult for adolescents to further their education. There are limited scholarship opportunities for higher education.