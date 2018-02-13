Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring Settlement Fact Sheet: Baratuku | January 2018

Baratuku, initially established in 1991, has hosted successive waves of South Sudanese refugees since the Second Sudanese War. The settlement’s current population is comprised of some South Sudanese refugees from the 1990s, who were not able to return home, and recent arrivals who have fled the country since 2013. Humanitarian organizations have begun to shift from emergency response to stabilization.

With some emergency-focused partner organizations scaling down or ending their operations, it is critical that gaps in assistance are filled to ensure refugees have sufficient support.

Gaps & Challenges Food insecurity is a persistent challenge. Households cannot grow enough food to supplement their small food rations because their allocated plots are not large enough to cultivate. Rocky and infertile soil also inhibits farming.

Healthcare services are inadequate for the settlement population. The only health center for refugees in Baratuku also serves large populations of Ugandan nationals and other refugees from Elema settlement, straining already constrained resources. The facility is reportedly understaffed and refugees reported experiencing long delays before they are assisted.

There is a reported lack of persons with specific needs (PSN) shelters and many PSNs are still residing in emergency shelters. Many PSNs are not able to construct grass-thatch semi-permanent structures themselves and need assistance from partner organizations.

Heavy rains have also damaged some semi-permanent PSN shelters that were constructed.

Access to secondary education is limited. The sole secondary school that serves school-age youth in Baratuku is located far away from the settlement, making it difficult for students to get there. Even for refugee families that live near the school, many have limited livelihoods opportunities and cannot afford tuition and related school costs.

The comprehensive needs of elderly refugees cannot be fully met due to funding shortfalls, thus prioritized support is provided by partners.

Inadequate funding presents challenges for the construction of important facilities such as schools, health centers, and partner organization offices. These facilities are critical for organizations to be able to provide assistance and meet the needs of the population.

There is a need for a wellness center, where refugees can safely meet to discuss issues and participate in recreational activities.

Refugees with specific protection needs would benefit from a nearby protection house, a facility to stay on a temporary basis until a durable solution is found.