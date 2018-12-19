19 Dec 2018

Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring - Education Sector (October 2018)

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, World Food Programme, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.1 MB)3 pages

Key Achievements in Sector

• UNHCR played a lead role in supporting the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) to develop and launch its Education Response Plan for Refugee and Host Communities. This 3-year rolling plan runs to 2021 and aims to reach over 567,500 learners per year.

• UNHCR is working closely with MoES and INGO partners to develop guidelines for the continued roll out of Accelerated Education, ensuring children who are overage but have dropped out of primary education have the opportunity to continue their education.

• Support to teachers and school management and parent committees is ongoing to create a sense of ownership over the schools, and ensure strong administrative functions.

• In the urban programme, within the 23 primary schools with the highest refugee population, 2,745 refugee children are enrolled.

• In consultation with KCCA (Kampala City Council Authority), UNHCR is constructing classrooms and waterborne toilets to support the urban education programme.

• In response to the South Sudanese influx, UNHCR worked closely with MoES, Ministry of Works & Transport and the • Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) in the design of high-quality, wheelchair accessible semi-permanent classrooms.

• These structures are now being built to finish within a matter of weeks, ensuring more children can access education in safety and with dignity.

• UNHCR is paying the salaries of over 2,000 teachers. These teachers are paid the same salary as their government-employed counterparts, and their recruitment and deployment is done with the support of District Education Offices. Teacher salaries take a significant portion of UNHCR’s education budget. UNHCR also provides “top-up’s” for Head Teachers in government schools.

• In West Nile, Classroom Assistants – who are South Sudanese trained teachers- play a key role in overcoming children’s language difficulties and supporting teachers to handle very large classes (average pupil teacher ratio 1:85. Can be as high as 1:130 in lower classes). Classroom Assistant are also remunerated by UNHCR.

• Other programmes and approaches include: specific support to children with disabilities and girls to ensure they can also access education; equipping schools with furniture; distribution of learning materials and dignity kits (including sanitary materials) to students.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.