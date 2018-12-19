Uganda Refugee Response Monitoring - Cash Based Interventions (CBI) (June 2018)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The Cash Working Group (CWG) coordinates the implementation of Cash Transfer Programmes in Uganda. As of June 2018, 9 organisations % RRP Funds % CBI reported ongoing cash activities in 11 Settlements.

To date the CWG has disbursed 16.74 million in cash transfers to 319,412 beneficiaries. The largest proportion of cash (81%) was disbursed in order to meet food needs while a relatively smaller proportion was provided for multipurpose cash (12%), livelihoods (6%) and Wash Support (1%). Overall, almost 100% of the targets for planned cash disbursements was achieved apart from Palrionya, Bidibidi and Kyangwali where 93% to 98% of the targets was achieved. At USD 16.74 million, about 22% of the currently funded Refugee Response Plan (USD 60.2 million) has so far been delivered through cash transfers