09 Jul 2019

Uganda Refugee Response: DRC Influx Dashboard | Joint Border Monitoring, 20 June 2019

Infographic
from Government of Uganda, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (375.58 KB)

Inter-ethnic violence between the Hema and Lendu communities in north-eastern parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is reported to have displaced more than 300,000 since early June. The situation in Ituri Province has deteriorated since last week, resulting in large displacement in Djugu, Mahagi and Irumu. Inter-ethnic attacks between the two communities had already led to widespread displacement in late 2017 and early 2018, but the situation had calmed.

Most people fleeing attacks and counter attacks in Ituri have become internally displaced, with others trying to reach safety in Uganda across Lake Albert. The Government of Uganda and humanitarian partners continue to operate reception facilities at the Uganda-DRC borders to receive and assist new refugee arrivals. Refugees landing on the shores of Lake Albert are relocated to Kyangwali settlement, in Kibuube district. Those arriving from North Kivu via border points in Kisoro, Kanungu and Bundibugyo districts are settled in Kyaka II, Kyegegwa district.

