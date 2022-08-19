Uganda: Refugee Rapid Market Systems Assessments Nakivale, Rwamwanja and Palabek Settlements (August 16, 2022)

FEED THE FUTURE UGANDA INCLUSIVE AGRICULTURAL MARKETS ACTIVITY
OVERVIEW
Uganda’s agricultural market is not performing to its potential
Agri-Inputs Markets
- Limited access to quality seeds and other inputs; smallholders not targeted as a market
- Input sector governance and regulation not adequately addressing counterfeits
Agri-Outputs Markets
- Low quality products at aggregation and processing limiting access to higher value markets
- Weak relationships between buyers and farmers that are short term and offer farmers limited services
Lower Incomes for participants in the agricultural market