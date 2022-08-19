Uganda: Refugee Rapid Market Systems Assessments Nakivale, Rwamwanja and Palabek Settlements (August 16, 2022)

FEED THE FUTURE UGANDA INCLUSIVE AGRICULTURAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

OVERVIEW

Uganda’s agricultural market is not performing to its potential

Agri-Inputs Markets

Limited access to quality seeds and other inputs; smallholders not targeted as a market

Input sector governance and regulation not adequately addressing counterfeits

Agri-Outputs Markets

Low quality products at aggregation and processing limiting access to higher value markets

Weak relationships between buyers and farmers that are short term and offer farmers limited services

Lower Incomes for participants in the agricultural market