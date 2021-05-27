Uganda Refugee Health & Nutrition report - Q1 (Jan to March 2021)

Health & Nutrition highlights

Food Security and Nutrition Assessment

UNHCR is in the final stages of concluding the 2020 Refugee Food Security and Nutrition Assessment and in the planning phase for the dissemination. Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) with support from MOH, UNHCR, WFP, FAO, and partners were engaged in the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification for Acute Malnutrition (IPC AMN) in all refugee settlements and Kampala. IPC AMN classifies regions based on their severity of acute malnutrition and projects the outlook based on key assumptions.

Public Health engagements

Ministry of Health, OPM and UNHCR held meeting with the districts from the South-West region to develop the district transition plan from NGOs partners to district local government. These transition plans are among the disbursement linked indicators for the World Bank supported UGIFT programme.

UNHCR Completed Urban Partner (AHA) 2020 end year monitoring exercise and shared report with the partner. Donor expenditure report on the Inter-government authority on development (IGAD) were submitted to UNHCR HQ

COVID-19 cases & vaccination

By end of March 2021, a total of 399 refugees had tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Of these, 8 died, 391 had been successfully treated with no active cases undergoing treatment. There is continued surveillance in the communities and sensitization.

A total of 1,185 health workers, 500 teachers, 999 refugees & 169 other humanitarian workers. Inorder to bring the services closer to refugees, health workers in the refugee settlements have been trained on the COVID_19 vaccination and supplies availed to the facilities.