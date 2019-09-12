Uganda Red Cross Society Still Conscious on Ebola

On the 11th June 2019, the Uganda Virus Institute (UVRI) together with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed a case of Ebola in Uganda. The confirmation came up after concerns of the disease being in the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo arose.

On the 9th of June 2019, there was an affirmed case of a 5-year-old child from the DRC who entered the nation through Bwera Border post in Kasese District with his family. After the entry, they looked for restorative consideration at Kagando emergency clinic where wellbeing laborers recognized Ebola as a possible cause for disease. The kid was moved to Bwera Ebola Treatment Unit for the supervisory and unfortunately he passed away together with his three family members.

Such movements of people are caused by the violence and insecurity in some parts DRC, which leads to the rapid increase of population in, bordering parts Uganda and DRC other neighboring nations hence causing Ebola. In such emergency situations, Uganda Red Cross and its affiliates have had quick response on how to contain the Epidemic by creating awareness and screening of migrants especially from DRC.

The awareness starts from schools for instance the team taught students of Pope Paul II memorial Secondary School in Arua on how to fight the Epidemic. The Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has been able to dispatch teams to work hand in hand with the authorities so has to fight the epidemic.

Furthermore over 360 local Red Cross volunteers in the region have had specialized training to respond to Ebola and support the communities impacted by the disease. Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) has procured equipment for safe and dignified burials (SDB) and has provided training and technical support on how to use the tools.

The volunteers go door-to-door ensuring that families know the facts about Ebola and that they understand how to prevent its spread. Their local knowledge and experience is very crucial in the fight against this outbreak.

In addition, with policies like Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion (WASH) Red Cross has helped the public stay clean as well as staying safe from other epidemics like Cholera.

How to control Ebola

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Symptoms of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) are treated as they appear. When used early, basic intervention Such as, providing fluids and electrolytes (body salts) through infusion into the vein (intravenously), Offering oxygen

Therapy to maintain oxygen status, Using medication to support blood pressure, reduce vomiting and diarrhea and to manage fever and pain can significantly improve the chances of survival.