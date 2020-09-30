Uganda Red Cross Society Constructs Boreholes in Kyangwali refugee settlement (Maratatu D-24) and Nabisojjo village (Hosting Community).

Two production wells have been constructed in Kyangwali refugee settlement and Nabisojjo village, Kyangwali parish, Kikuube district by the Uganda Red Cross in partnership with International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The borehole constructed in the host community (Nabisojjo) will serve 98 households with approximately 540 individuals, while the one in the refugee settlement (Kyangwali) will serve 213 households, with a population of approximately 1089 individuals.

The boreholes were recently commissioned with representation from local leadership, Hand pump mechanics and water user committee representatives who have been assigned to oversee the sustenance of water operations in the communities. Uganda Red Cross also gave the community hand pump tool kits to support them during any repairs as part of ownership for a sustainable and self-reliant community.

While maintaining the water sources, Uganda Red Cross has sensitized the community and water user committee members to ensure that after handing over the water source to them, the community will continuously access clean and safe drinking water for their good health. While handing over the bore holes and repair kits to the community water user committees, Martha Imamut, the Uganda Red Cross Kyangwali refugee response operations manager emphasized the need to have the water sources clean and ownership by the community.

“Access to safe and clean water means we shall all have improved health because without clean water we shall fall sick and lose life. We want you to keep the boreholes clean, your water collection cans clean, wash your hands and drink clean water always. We also want you to repair the boreholes when they break down and also the committees should have responsibility of ensuring that you own this as your community project.” Imamut said.

“The Red Cross will now leave you to manage this and we hope the tool kits we have given will help you during repairs. The water user committees have also been trained, your community leaders trained before handing over this water to you. Since we have a branch office nearby, we will only come in when it is a MUST but we want you to own the water sources and live a good life.” Imamut added.

John Mugisa a trained Hand pump mechanic appreciated Uganda Red Cross for providing safe water in their communities. He further said; “I thank the Uganda Red Cross for organizing for us a training for pump mechanics where I acquired very good skills in borehole operation and maintenance. The knowledge acquired will help me to support community in ensuring proper and continuous functionality of the boreholes. I am now a champion, will regularly check on the boreholes and pass information to the water user committee and the district water office.” Mugisa said.

Ann Tuhaisemu, the treasurer for the Water Use Committee at Nabisojjo has lived in the village for 32 years. She had never seen a borehole constructed in this community. She further explains; “I have been fetching water from Kalozo dam which is very far and we have been sharing the water with animals. The dam is very open and not protected at all. When it rains, all water carrying all sorts of dirty things ends up in the dam. We have been falling sick and getting stomach complications but the constructed borehole has now given us Joy. The water is clean and clear.” Tuhaisemu is happy.

As the treasurer for her group Water Use Committee, Tuhaiseomu said she will ensure that all funds the community members have accepted to contribute by each house hold in the village (1,000/= per month per household) towards the maintenance of the borehole will be kept in safe hands and accountability will always be presented to all the members during monthly village meetings.

Above all, proper records shall be kept in books of accounts that she will always present to the Secretary of the Water User Committee during the committee meetings. “Mothers, children, the elderly and differently abled people will benefit most since they no longer have to walk long distances to fetch water.” Tuhaisemu said.