Uganda - Rapid Needs Assessment: Impact of the Kasese Floods on Older People

Context

Since the 12 of July 2021, heavy rainfall has been affecting western and northern Uganda. The heavy rains particularly affected the Nyamwamba River in the Kasese District (Western Region), causing the river to overflow and burst its banks. This has resulted in the destruction and damage to houses and roads in 30 villages such as Katiri, Namuhunga, and Kyanjuiki. This has led to displacement, with many inhabitants being hosted in temporary government accommodation, including tents and local school and church halls. Others are residing with relatives or at friends’ houses. Furthermore, the floods have impacted people’s livelihoods, with gardens, a vital source of food and income, being damaged.

Key findings