Uganda PROSPECTS Blog - 7 July 2022

Summary: Market Systems analyses try to understand what is causing markets to under-perform and why they are not more inclusive for workers. Market Systems Development (MSD) projects have the potential to play a crucial role in facilitating the shift towards more sustainable economies. In the framework of The Partnership for Improving Prospects for Forcibly Displaced Persons and Host Communities (PROSPECTS), the ILO is putting this principle into practice in Uganda by working in the sesame value chain, implementing a unique model in private sector engagement that aims to reach 20,000 farmers, concretizing a market-driven win-win partnership with the private sector. This experience has been presented by Stephen Opio of the ILO project team and Robert Anyang from the private sector partner, Ag-Ploutos, in an online conversation, which is the subject of this blog. Reach out to opio@ilo.org to know more about this experience.

Uganda has been long-known for its progressive policies toward refugees. However, worsening security situations and conflicts in neighbouring countries have caused Uganda’s refugee population to triple in the last five years, making it the largest hosting country for refugees in Africa with 1.5 million refugees. This recent influx into the West Nile region of Uganda, where two settlements are located, has put significant pressure on local services and market systems. In this context, where government and humanitarian resources run thin, working with the private sector for solutions is imperative to bolster the resilience and economic growth of both refugees and the host population alike. The ILO PROSPECTS Uganda team has done just that. They’ve partnered with Ag-Ploutus, a Ugandan-based agricultural company with access to global markets, to enter the West Nile region, strengthen the food supply chain, and deliver a sustainable source of income to over 20,000 refugee farmers. While this solution presents a sustainable answer to the challenge of responding to increasing numbers of displaced and refugee populations globally, it was not without growing pains within humanitarian or development organizations like ILO. However, as the case in Uganda illustrates, the results appear to be worth the effort.