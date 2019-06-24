24 Jun 2019

Uganda: Project Highlights - Understanding forest resource-use drivers and economic implications in refugee-hosting areas of north Uganda (OSRO/UGA/704/HCR)

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (433.88 KB)

Objective: To understand forest resource-use drivers and the economic implications for refugee hosting areas of north Uganda, and build the resilience of displaced communities by addressing energy, food, nutrition and livelihood needs.

Key partners: Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) of Uganda, Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) of Uganda, Yumbe District Local Government (DLG), UNHCR Beneficiaries reached: The assessment identified prospective suitable areas for establishing, rehabilitating and protecting energy woodlots, which will benefit an estimated 300 000 refugees and people from host communities in and around the Yumbe area.

Activities implemented:

  • Conducted assessments on: land use and availability for productive forest use in three focus areas; demand for forest resources versus rate of extraction to appraise their contribution to food security and nutrition; land tenure and land administration issues through physical observations and interviews; forest resource value chains, from household subsistence level to commercial level.

  • Developed a land a forest resource-use management plan to support energy needs and contribute to food security and nutrition.

  • Completed a thorough comparative analysis of barriers and opportunities for refugees and host communities to plant and care for trees.

  • Estimated the economic value of wood and non-wood products and ecological services of the forest.

  • Identified 4 081 ha of land suitable for establishing energy woodlots, 12 554 ha for restoration and 1 283 ha for protection interventions in the Bidibidi refugee-hosting area of Yumbe.

  • Developed a tool to characterize and quantify the contribution of non-forest wood products for use in selected refugee households in both the Bidibidi settlement and the host community.

  • Identified appropriate forestry interventions to reduce pressure on the environment and sustainably supply wood fuel.

  • Defined the Government’s and other stakeholders’ roles in developing solutions/opportunities to overcome some of the barriers for refugees and host communities in planting and caring for trees.

Results:

  • Enhanced long-term planning for sustainable forest resource-use.

  • Protected future food security and nutrition of refugee and host households.

  • Strengthened capacities, raised awareness and laid the foundations for harmonized data collection on forest resource-use impact and effective management practices.

  • Mainstreamed forest resource reporting into energy woodlot assessments.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.