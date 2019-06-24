Uganda: Project Highlights - Understanding forest resource-use drivers and economic implications in refugee-hosting areas of north Uganda (OSRO/UGA/704/HCR)

Objective: To understand forest resource-use drivers and the economic implications for refugee hosting areas of north Uganda, and build the resilience of displaced communities by addressing energy, food, nutrition and livelihood needs.

Key partners: Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) of Uganda, Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) of Uganda, Yumbe District Local Government (DLG), UNHCR Beneficiaries reached: The assessment identified prospective suitable areas for establishing, rehabilitating and protecting energy woodlots, which will benefit an estimated 300 000 refugees and people from host communities in and around the Yumbe area.

Activities implemented:

Conducted assessments on: land use and availability for productive forest use in three focus areas; demand for forest resources versus rate of extraction to appraise their contribution to food security and nutrition; land tenure and land administration issues through physical observations and interviews; forest resource value chains, from household subsistence level to commercial level.

Developed a land a forest resource-use management plan to support energy needs and contribute to food security and nutrition.

Completed a thorough comparative analysis of barriers and opportunities for refugees and host communities to plant and care for trees.

Estimated the economic value of wood and non-wood products and ecological services of the forest.

Identified 4 081 ha of land suitable for establishing energy woodlots, 12 554 ha for restoration and 1 283 ha for protection interventions in the Bidibidi refugee-hosting area of Yumbe.

Developed a tool to characterize and quantify the contribution of non-forest wood products for use in selected refugee households in both the Bidibidi settlement and the host community.

Identified appropriate forestry interventions to reduce pressure on the environment and sustainably supply wood fuel.

Defined the Government’s and other stakeholders’ roles in developing solutions/opportunities to overcome some of the barriers for refugees and host communities in planting and caring for trees.

