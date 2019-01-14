Uganda: President fulfils pledge to Usuk families

President Yoweri Museveni has fulfilled his pledge of Shs.190 million support to 38 families in Usuk County Katakwi District in Teso Sub-Region that lost their relatives at the hands of marauding Karimojong cattle rustlers in 2001 and 2003. Each family got Shs.5 million from the President.

The slain people died in 2 separate attacks on Ngariam Internally Displaced People’s camp in 2001 in which 17 people were killed and in 2003 as the rustlers’ attacked Opeuraudot IDP camp that saw 21 people lose their lives.

The Presidential pledge was fulfilled yesterday after a Memorial Mass for the slain people. Rev. Fr. Julius Odeng of Magoro Catholic Parish in Ngariam Sub-County, Katakwi district, led the Requiem Mass.

President Museveni used the occasion to urge all the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and other leaders to expend their energy on helping wananchi to create wealth in their homesteads to be able to meet their day-to-day family needs. He said that since the NRM Government has already put in place the necessary infrastructure, it is important for people to work and earn income to be able to grapple with the needs of their families.

Regarding the issue of compensation to the people who lost their cattle to Karimojong rustlers, the President said the exercise will be done gradually as funds will be allocated each financial year to handle the matter once and for all.

State Minister for Teso Affairs, Hon. Akiror Agnes commended President Museveni for the support extended to Teso Sub-Region by the NRM Government.

Usuk County Member of Parliament, Hon. Peter Ogwang saluted the President and the Movement Government for the dividend of peace that enabled the people to resettle in their homes.

Fr. Father Julius Odeng noted that the NRM Government’s efforts have not only resulted in the peace that has seen people return to their homes but also helped them to engage in production activities.