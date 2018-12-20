Uganda: Population Movement - Revised Emergency appeal n° MDRUG040 (Revision n° 2)

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3.2 million Swiss francs (increased from 2.4 million Swiss francs), to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) to deliver assistance and support for 18,000 people for 18 months (extended from 12 months), with a focus on the following areas of focus: Shelter; Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene promotion (WASH) and Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI).

Due to continued influx of refugees throughout 2018, it has been challenging for partners to design and implement longer term solutions, including water supply. The revision will give the IFRC and the URCS the time required to handover to other actors/donors and to phase out the water treatment activity. Implementation of some activities was delayed due to funding gap and extra time and resources are therefore needed to finalize all planned activities.

This revised Emergency Appeal results in a funding gap of 2.2 million Swiss francs. The budget has been increased due to the extended water treatment activity, the change in implementation modality of some of the activities (including shelter design) and a timeframe extension. An extension is requested to continue the production of safe water for an additional six months and to finalize smooth implementation of all planned activities. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving context. Details are available in the Emergency.

The disaster and the Red Cross Red Crescent response to date

December 2017: A period of inter-communal unrest and conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Ituri and North Kivu Provinces prompts mass displacements movements with people fleeing violence and human rights abuses and seeking shelter and assistance in neighboring Uganda. The refugees are being accommodated in Kyangwali and Kyaka II refugee settlements. With support from IFRC, the URCS is providing assistance and scaling up its efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs of the affected population.

January 2018: 206,305 Swiss francs allocated from the IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to respond to the humanitarian needs.

February 2018: The number of refugees entering Uganda escalated significantly, with on average 3,875 new arrivals per day. IFRC and URCS conduct a joint mission in the MidWestern region to assess needs.

February 2018: A cholera outbreak was declared, causing 45 deaths. URCS rapidly mobilized a Kit5 and mobilized volunteers to conduct hygiene promotion.