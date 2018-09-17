Uganda: Population Movement - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRCD023

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

The present Emergency Appeal is being modified to adapt operational plan on epidemiological situation that has evolved and this results in amendments to the budget and 2) request an extension (time). An outbreak of cholera has affected the zone and a decision was been made to increase focus on Wash related activities and adjust planning. The project also had a delay due to various reasons including the overwhelming pressure put on the Red Cross of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC RC) and IFRC teams in country with the two Ebola outbreaks in Equateur and North Kivu/Ituri. The initial budget is also being revised down as the epidemiological situation related to the cholera outbreak in the Lomami province isn’t as acute as it previously was, and urgent response activities have been scaled down to target only one remaining health zone where new cases are regularly recorded. Finally, some additional activities related to Protection, Gender and Inclusion have been added to the plan of action, as well as activities that would ensure the sustainability of the project in terms of health surveillance in the area.

This appeal revision is requesting a 3-month extension to ensure completion of activities according to quality standards. Its revised budget is based on the available operational budget, only requesting a small additional amount of funding.

The epidemiological situation has changed significantly since the appeal was launched in December 2017.

Following strategic directives formulated by the authorities, the EPoA including budget, was reviewed and updated to reflect the current epidemiological analysis in the Lomami province.

The epicentre of the cholera epidemic has moved to new health areas where the Red Cross has been lightly involved through this project to date. Activities directed at responding to the cholera outbreak will still be implemented, although in the health zones that are now considered to be the most at risks. These will include:

• Surveillance and active case search

• Training of RC volunteer on cholera sensitisation

• Distribution of water purification products, aqua tabs and hygiene kits

• Training of households on the use of aqua tabs

The WASH related activities such as infrastructure building (boreholes and latrines) and hygiene promotion activities will continue as planned. This component of the project is facing some delays due to the fact that the DRC office and DRCRC have been excessively stretched over the past few months with two successive Ebola responses to manage. Two sets of activities have been newly added to the plan of action:

• An introductory training for volunteers on the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and a training in CBHFA, Module 6 for the 5 branches. These measures will accompany other trainings already planned for the improvement of the preparedness and response capacity of the National Society.

• Establishment of a Gender and diversity focal point structure at provincial and local levels to ensure that the Red Cross’s intervention is considering the needs of the most vulnerable groups through adapted and targeted activities. Monitoring of the vulnerabilities and protection situation will also be achieved through the sensitisation of volunteers on SGBV and strengthening of referral pathways in the Lomami province.

Priority areas: According to the latest epidemiological data from the provincial Ministry of Health, the priority areas in the Lomami province are the health areas of Mulumba and Kalambayi where new cholera cases are recorded every week.

Over the past three weeks, Mulumba saw 7 new cases and 2 in Kalambayi. The health area of Ngandajika still remains very vulnerable with the highest number of cases and fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak.

Budget and resource mobilisation: The overall budget for this operation has been reduced to CHF 1,192,058. Funding secured to date amount to CHF 1,178,942 with an operational budget still to be spent of CHF 531,821.

Duration: The timeframe is being extended to 22 December 2018 so a three-month extension which is required to ensure completion of activities. The conflicting priorities in country have led to delays in the implementation of activities. Further logistical and security-related challenges have stalled some of the activities which are now re-starting. Additional human resources will be allocated to the project for the remaining duration in order to avoid further delays.

Targeted beneficiaries: Target remains unchanged.