Uganda - Population Movement (MDRUG040) Final Report

SITUATION ANALYSIS

December 2017: A period of inter-communal unrest and conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Ituri and North Kivu Provinces prompts mass displacements movements with people fleeing violence and human rights abuses and seeking shelter and assistance in neighboring Uganda. The refugees were being accommodated in Kyangwali and Kyaka II refugee settlements. With support from IFRC, the URCS provided assistance, scaling up its efforts to respond to the humanitarian needs of the affected population.

17 January 2018: 206,305 Swiss francs allocated from the IFRC’s DREF to respond to the humanitarian needs.

February 2018: The number of refugees entering Uganda escalated significantly, with on average 3,875 new arrivals per day. IFRC and URCS conducted a joint mission in the Mid-Western region to assess needs.

February 2018: A cholera outbreak was declared, causing 45 deaths. URCS rapidly mobilized a Kit5 and volunteers to conduct hygiene promotion.

March 2018: IFRC Surge Capacity deployed a Field Assessment and Coordination Team leader (FACT), to support the development of the Emergency Appeal, identify gaps, mobilize resources, and support URCS and IFRC with in country coordination. The Netherlands Red Cross deployed WASH technical surge support.

4 April 2018: Responding to the humanitarian needs and based on a request from the National Society an Emergency Appeal was launched for 1,930,176 Swiss francs for 18,000 people.

29 May 2018: The Uganda Refugee Response Plan (RRP) partners agreed to revise the planning figure of expected number of Congolese refugees to arrive in Uganda in 2018, from 60,000 to 150,000 people. This was captured in Operations Update 1

August 2018: According to the UNHCR Inter-Agency Emergency update on the DRC situation, dated 13 August 2018 the total number of Congolese refugees in Uganda as of June 30, 2018, was 288,766. Of this total number 99,447 people arrived between January and June 2018.

14 September 2018: IFRC issues Emergency Revision 1 , revised to 2,382,533 from 1.9 million Swiss francs, and extended the time frame to 31 December 2018.

20 December 2018: IFRC issues Emergency Appeal Revision 2 , revised to 3,201,596 Swiss francs, and extended to 30 June 2019 to enable URCS and IFRC handover and phase out water treatment activities to other actors and donors and to mobilize for extra resources to complete pending activities.

May 2019: In order to address growing concerns about the accuracy and reliability of refugee data in Uganda, OPM (the Office of the Prime Minister) and UNHCR Jointly launched in March 2018 a biometric verification exercise of all refugees in the country

May 2019: Operations Update 2 and Operations Update 3 were launched to extend implementation timeframe to allow the Ns deal with issues of delay in implementation of certain activities.

February 2020: Operations Update 4 was launched to further extend the implementation period of the Population Movement Appeal with an end date of 31 December 2020 due to internal challenges, which had since been analyzed with mitigation measures identified