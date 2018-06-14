Uganda: Population Movement Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) update n° 6 (MDRUG038)

Summary

This Operation Update provides an update on the implementation of the Revised Emergency Plan of Action published in December 2017, including the activities implemented between December 2017 and May 2018, and the Plan of Action for the remaining timeframe. The expenditure level is at 74% To ensure the implementation of all remaining activities, a no cost time extension for an additional three months from June 24th to September 24th. is sought.

The additional time will enable IFRC to further support URCS in its gradual transition from the emergency phase to a longerterm response to the South Sudanese Refugee crisis, in line with the URCS Plan of Action for the South Sudanese refugee operation. Long term bilateral programs were renewed and/or initiated between URCS and Partner National Societies (PNS), to continue to support the URCS South Sudanese refugee operation. Partner national societies supporting the South Sudanese operation bilaterally are the Austrian, Canadian, Icelandic, German and Netherlands Red Cross. The bilateral programs provide continuity to previous bilateral programs, scale up activities already implemented and/or take over components of the IFRC Emergency Appeal in the West Nile.

The following activities will be implemented during the extended period

construction of latrines for People with Special Needs (PSN) in Bidibidi and Imvepi refugee’s settlements;

establishment and training of School Health Clubs on PHASE/PHAST methodologies;

training of School Management Committees (SMCs), Parents and Teachers Associations, Health Teachers on PHAST/PHASE methodologies;

distribution of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) kits;

procurement of indoor and outdoor games for psychosocial support (PSS) activities;

procurement of infotainment equipment for Community Engagement and Accountability (CEA) and PSS activities;

improvement of office space and accommodation for staff and volunteers at Imvepi base camp.

The above activities could not be carried out within the implementation period due to the following reasons: