Uganda: Population Movement - Emergency Appeal (Revised) n° MDRUG040

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 2.4 million Swiss francs, increased from 1.9 million Swiss francs, to enable the IFRC to support the Uganda National Red Cross Society to deliver assistance and support for 18,000 people for 12 months in shelter, health, WATSAN and Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI).

In June 2018, a shelter assessment was conducted with support from the Luxembourg Red Cross, with the objective to:

identify shelter needs for People with Special Needs (PSN);

finding semi-permanent shelter solutions for 3,000 people with special needs;

identify solutions to improve the URCS base camp, including accommodation and office space;

assessing URCS shelter response capacity.

Based on the assessment, it has been decided to add a shelter component to the Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), including the construction of semi-permanent PSN shelters and improvement of living and working conditions in URCS basecamp.

This revised Emergency Appeal results in a funding gap of 1,428,549 Swiss francs based on an extended timeframe, a revision of the PGI component and the inclusion of an additional area of focus i.e. shelter. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving context and will be adjusted based on further development and more detailed assessments.