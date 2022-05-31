Uganda: Population Movement from DRC - Operation Update Report 1, DREF Operation n° MDRUG045

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This operation update is to inform stakeholders that as of 17 May 2022, the number of Congolese refugees crossing the borders into Uganda continues to increase, with a daily average of 500 arrivals. In consequence, the health and sanitation conditions of the camps are worsening, requiring a scale-up of URCS support. As such, below modifications are being made to the existing operation:

A scale-up in the operational target from 4,500 people to 14,500 is to be reached through an integrated package of services.

A second allocation from the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) of 224,050 Swiss Francs from the initially allocated 185,233 Swiss Francs. The total budget will be 409,283 Swiss Francs, to enable URCS to meet increasing immediate needs.

A three (3) months timeframe extension for an overall six (6) months operational timeframe (new end date: 31 October 2022).

In addition to the above, the operation update provides information on progress since launching the operation as detailed in the operational strategy.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 13 April 2022, the IFRC launched a DREF Operation of CHF 185,233 to support URCS meet the immediate shelter needs of 4,500 in the targeted districts of Kisoro, Kasese, and Bundibugyo for three months. This was following an influx of Congolese refugees starting on 28 March, who had crossed into Uganda from DRC through the borders of Bunagana in Kisoro, Mponwe in Kasese, and Busunga in Bundibujo Districts as a result of the conflict in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

One month after implementation started, UNHCR and the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) recorded some 20,197 refugees at the Nyakabande Transit Centre as of 17 May 2022. Besides those registered at the camps, there are an estimated 10,000 other refugees still living with the host communities in Bunagana, Kisoro District. Those living in host communities are said to have relatives on the Ugandan side, thus they cross into Uganda in the evening hours to spend the night and leave during the daytime back to the DRC to cultivate and take care of their farms. There are also another 1,000 refugees and 3,220 asylum seekers registered in Kasese District while in Bundibujo and the number continues to increase.

Indeed, the situation in the DRC remains unpredictable, resulting in many families being displaced and crossing the border into Uganda. The situation continues to escalate with the new arrivals from DRC on 24 May 2022. Projections point toward more than 40,000 people arriving by end of May 2022 as per the UNHCR emergency appeal. This increase in numbers is causing huge stress on the existing capacity to support the camps. At the same time, the withdrawal of support by some responding organizations at the transit centres leaves URCS with a higher caseload, particularly since they are leading on WASH intervention in the camps. Reports from the responding Inter agency steering committee indicate that the Transit and reception centres are above the holding capacity by 24% of the original design capacity. Women and children are the most affected per data from the UNCHR weekly situation reports.

The above situation has led to increased risks in terms of health, hygiene, water, shelter, and protection, especially as March, April, May and June mark the long rainy seasons in Uganda, and this poses a risk of disease outbreak if no immediate actions are taken with regards to health, hygiene and sanitation awareness in the camps that are already congested.

To note, UNHCR has launched $47 million Appeal to mobilize resources to respond to escalating needs caused by the refugee crisis in Uganda and is appealing to partners to step in as the resources are very limited on the ground.