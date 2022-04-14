Uganda: Population Movement from DRC - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRUG045

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

From 28th to 29th March 2022 there was an important influx of refugees from the Republic Democratic of Congo to Uganda through Kisoro after the rebel group attacked areas of Cyanzu, Runyoni, and Kinyandoni, about 4km from Bunagana (Uganda border with Congo). The fighting started in the wee hours of the night around 3 am according to security officials, and approximately 4500 to 6000 Congolese majority being women and children crossed to Uganda the same day when early April UNHCR counted 10,000 people who fled between the 28 and 29th March and 36,000 internally displaced people in DRC. Initially blocked on Bunagana for security reasons by the authorities, the DRC refugees mainly coming from Rutchuru territory in the DRC (Nord Kivu) were later allowed to cross and as of 06th April 2022, many are camped at the holding and transit centres.

Due to the high influx of refugees, the office of the prime minister and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR), has been forced to re-use the transit centre at Nyakabande along the Kisoro-Kabale Road that had been closed for renovations. As of 6 th April, 2022 out of 8,586 individuals were already counted with 7,298 (3,691 HH) manually registered according to UNHCR registration.

Among the actors assisting the displaced population, some notable response has been provided to the first 6,000 people who arrived between the 28 to 29 of March. Mainly UNHCR, the government, and URCS have been engaged in the different shelter, WASH, security, and protection assistance. But the situation is still very fragile and based on daily arrivals registered both by URCS and UNHCR, it’s projected that more than 20,000 refugees will cross into Uganda by the end of April 2022. Cumulative factors show an urgent need to respond to the actual gap of the assistance in place and to anticipate the worsening of the situation with the increased needs, increased numbers of refugees, the WASH, and health vulnerability with the ongoing rains and settlements. URCS has since the onset of this situation, been responding with its resources and activation of ECHO-funded project crisis modifier. However, the number of refugees has continued to increase and has exceeded the capacity of the NS to continue responding with the current in-country support.

The number of refugees is increasing with new arrivals every day as clashes are still going on. The latest information from the field on 9th April reveals around 5 buses were received at the transit centre after OPM directed that all refugees at Bunagana should be brought to the Transit Centre. Fighting continued to be reported in most parts of the DRC. The refugees continued to flee crossing the border at Bunagana and other locations in areas surrounding the border. According to the updates received from the team that went to the Bunagana border where the Red Cross was part, fighting has spread to other places like Cyanzu, Kinyamahura, Runyoni, and some parts of Kiwanja.

The NS is seeking additional support from the DREF to provide resources to continue responding to the situation.