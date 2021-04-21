Uganda Policy Brief: Targeting assistance programmes to persons with specific needs - April 2020

USING SOCIOECONOMIC EVIDENCE TO DESIGN SOLUTIONS FOR REFUGEES IN UGANDAN SETTLEMENTS

SUMMARY

Refugees with specific needs and vulnerabilities require specialized support and interventions to boost their resilience. Referred to as Persons with Specific Needs, these refugees include survivors of violence, older and disabled persons, and unaccompanied minors, to name a few categories.

Using vulnerability assessment and household data of refugees in Uganda, researchers examined whether refugee households with persons with specific needs are more economically vulnerable, and consequently, need greater financial and employment-related assistance.

We find that refugee households with persons with specific needs spent on average 23 percent less on food and 18 percent less on non-food items. Overall, their household spending is 22 percent less than households without persons with of specific needs.

Further, when disaggregated by the main categories of specific needs, single-parent households as well as households with members who have health-related problems are the two groups that face the highest economic vulnerability.