Uganda: Northern Region - IPC Acute Malnutrition Analysis, May 2019 – April 2020

NEARLY 48,000 CHILDREN ACUTELY MALNOURISHED IN THE NORTHERN REGION OF UGANDA

Overview

How Severe, How Many and When – According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Acute Malnutrition scale (IPC AMN), of the ten districts analysed in Northern Uganda, acute malnutrition is at an Alert level (IPC Phase 2) in 2 districts and an Acceptable level (IPC Phase 1) in the other 8 districts. More than 1 in every 20 children is affected by acute malnutrition in the 2 districts classified as being in Alert. Despite 3 other districts being classified as Acceptable, they do have relatively high numbers of children under the age of five with acute malnutrition (i.e. > 4% of acute malnutrition).

Where – The districts classified as being in Alert (IPC Phase 2) are namely Otuke and Omoro. Acute malnutrition levels in these 2 districts are respectively 6.1% and 5.9%. The 3 other districts with relatively high levels of acute malnutrition are Adjumani (4.7%), Pader (4.4%) and Moyo (4.4%).

Why – The major factors contributing to acute malnutrition include inadequate quality and quantity of food, food insecurity, poor hygiene practices, and high rates of malaria. Exclusive breastfeeding practices and access to safe water are also of concern in several districts. Although not the dominant focus of this analysis, the levels of anaemia among children aged 6-59 months are alarming.