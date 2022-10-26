Uganda – New influx of refugees (DG ECHO, UNHCR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 October 2022)

Since 22 October, over 12,000 refugees arrived in Uganda through the Bunagana border point in Kisoro district. This followed the resumption of hostilities between M23 and FARDC forces in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

UNHCR and partners are supporting the Ugandan government to receive and relocate refugees. As of 24 October over 6,000 individuals have been transported to Nyakabande transit center and around 6,000 are sheltering in the Bunagana school and market as well as among host communities. This situation poses security concerns and public health threats.

The influx comes in a difficult context when the country is facing multiple crises, including regular refugees inflows from South Soudan, reoccurring flash floods and an Ebola outbreak.