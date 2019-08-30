Uganda - New case of Ebola (DG ECHO, UN, national authorities, WHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Aug 2019
- A 9 year old Congolese girl tested positive to Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in Uganda on 29 August after travelling with her mother from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). She was screened at Mpondwe crossing point between the DRC and Uganda and was referred to the Bwera Ebola treatment unit, with her mother. They have no known contacts in Uganda or relatives in country.
- Uganda reported 3 EVD case in mid-June, when a family returned to the Ebola-affected area in the DRC. Since 1 August 2018, when the EVD outbreak was declared in the DRC, Uganda has reported and investigated over 6,000 alerts. Over 50 rapid response teams are available and 7,575 village health teams have been trained in EVD detection, prevention and control measures. 3 additional Ebola treatment units have been added to the 10 existing.
- The outbreak in the DRC is the largest ever in country with 3,004 reported cases and 2,006 deaths. It is also the first outbreak in a conflict zone, affecting North Kivu, Ituri and South Kivu, bordering Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda and Burundi.