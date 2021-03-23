Uganda mVAM Bulletin: September 2020 - Food Security Monitoring: Urban Areas, Refugee Hosting Areas and Karamoja

Key Points

To monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on household food security, WFP Uganda expanded the coverage and intensity of its food security monitoring system to include urban areas in addition to refugee settlements, refugee hosting districts and Karamoja. Starting from May 2020, data was collected continuously from 13 refugee settlements and hosting districts, all the 9 districts of Karamoja districts, Kampala based refugees and 13 urban areas (cities, municipalities and towns).

In September 2020, the proportion of households with insufficient food consumption was 32 percent among settlement-based refugees, 35 and 30 percent among Kampala-based refugees and nationals in host communities, respectively. Food consumption levels for settlement-based refugees deteriorated in September (32 percent in September vs 25 percent in August)

In urban areas, the proportion of urban nationals having insufficient food consumption remained stable (6 percent in September vs 7 percent in August). In Karamoja, 39 percent of national households had insufficient food consumption in September 2020, a deterioration compared to August (30 percent).