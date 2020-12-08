Uganda mVAM Bulletin: October 2020 Urban Food Security Monitoring

Key points

To monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on household food security, WFP Uganda expanded the coverage and intensity of its food security monitoring system to include urban areas in addition to refugee settlements, refugee hosting districts and Karamoja. Starting from May 2020, data was collected continuously from 13 refugee settlements and hosting districts, all the 9 districts of Karamoja districts, Kampala based refugees and 13 urban areas (cities, municipalities and towns).

The proportion of households with insufficient food consumption was 48 percent among settlement-based refugees, 26 and 22 percent among Kampala-based refugees and nationals in host communities, respectively. Overall, the food consumption levels amongst settlement-based refugee households continues to deteriorate.

In urban areas, the proportion of urban nationals having insufficient food consumption slightly deteriorated to 9%, whilst in Karamoja, household food consumption was fairly stable between September (38%) and October (40%).

Situation update

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Uganda instituted restrictions to economic activity and physical movement from the 18th of March 2020. To monitor the impact on some of the most impacted populations, WFP Uganda expanded its remote monitoring system (mVAM) to provide near-real time updates on the food security situation in refugee settlements, refugee hosting communities, urban centres across the country and in the Karamoja region.

In October 2020, 48 percent of the settlement-based refugee households had insufficient food consumption compared to 32 percent in September and 56 percent in March 2020 (Before COVID 19 restrictions). In Karamoja, household food consumption was fairly stable between September (38%) and October 2020 (40%), whilst an improvement was observed in the refugee host communities (22 percent in October vs 30 percent in September 2020) (Fig. 1). The food security of urban households slightly deteriorated between September (6 percent) and October (9 percent).

Kampala based refugees continue to experience improvement in household food security with around 26 percent reporting having insufficient food consumption in October 2020 compared to 35 percent and 40 percent in September and August, respectively. Figure 1 also demonstrates that Kampala-based refugees were relatively better off compared to settlement-based refugee households.