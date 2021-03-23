Uganda mVAM Bulletin: October 2020 - Food Security Monitoring: Urban Areas, Refugee Hosting Areas and Karamoja

Key Points

To monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on household food security, WFP Uganda expanded the coverage and intensity of its food security monitoring system to include urban areas in addition to refugee settlements, refugee hosting districts and Karamoja. Starting from May 2020, data was collected continuously from 13 refugee settlements and hosting districts, all the 9 districts of Karamoja districts, Kampala based refugees and 13 urban areas (cities, municipalities and towns)

The proportion of households with insufficient food consumption was 48 percent among settlement-based refugees, 26 and 22 percent among Kampala-based refugees and nationals in host communities, respectively. Overall, the food consumption levels amongst settlement-based refugee households continues to deteriorate.

In urban areas, the proportion of urban nationals having insufficient food consumption slightly deteriorated to 9%, whilst in Karamoja, household food consumption was fairly stable between September(38%) and October (40%).