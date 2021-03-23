Uganda mVAM Bulletin: November 2020 - Food Security Monitoring: Urban Areas, Refugee Hosting Areas and Karamoja

Key Points

To monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on household food security, WFP Uganda expanded the coverage and intensity of its food security monitoring system to include urban areas in addition to refugee settlements, refugee hosting districts and Karamoja. Starting from May 2020, data was collected continuously from 13 refugee settlements and hosting districts, all the 9 districts of Karamoja districts, Kampala based refugees and 13 urban areas (cities, municipalities and towns)

In November 2020, the proportion of households with insufficient food consumption was 47 percent among settlement-based refugees, 32 and 13 percent among Kampala-based refugees and nationals in host communities, respectively. Overall, Kampala-based refugees are fairly better-off than settlement based refugees partly due to available labour opportunities in Kampala.

In urban areas, the percentage of households with insufficient food consumption slightly improved in November compared to October 2020, whilst Karamoja experienced a 10-percentage point decrease between October and November 2020 in the proportion of households having insufficient food consumption.