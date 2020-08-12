Uganda mVAM Bulletin: July 2020 Urban Food Security Monitoring

Key points

To monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on household food security, WFP Uganda expanded the coverage of its food security monitoring system to include urban areas in addition to refugee settlements, refugee hosting districts and Karamoja. Starting from May 2020, data was collected continuously from 13 refugee settlements and hosting districts, all the 9 districts of Karamoja districts, Kampala based refugees and 13 urban areas.

The proportion of households with insufficient food consumption was 44 percent among settlement based refugees, 28 percent among Kampala based refugees, and 41 percent among nationals in host communities. The proportion of settlement refugee households with insufficient food consumption decreased from 54 percent in June 2020 to 44 percent in July 2020.

In urban area, 17 percent of urban nationals had insufficient food consumption in the first half of July 2020, a similar level with June 2020. In Karamoja, 41 percent of national households had insufficient food consumption in July 2020, an improvement from July 2019 (50 percent) and June 2020 (46 percent).

Situation update

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Uganda instituted restrictions to economic activity and physical movement from the 18th of March 2020. To monitor the impact on some of the most impacted populations, WFP Uganda expanded its remote monitoring system (mVAM) to provide near-real time updates on the food security situation in refugee settlements, refugee hosting communities, urban centres across the country and in the Karamoja region.

In July 2020, 44 percent of settlement based refugees had insufficient food consumption, slightly better than the pre-COVID period in March 2020 (56 percent) and June 2020 (54 percent). The proportion of households in Karamoja with insufficient food consumption increased significantly in July and was higher than that of refugee households living in settlements as indicated in Figure 1.

The proportion of households with insufficient consumption was lowest amongst urban nationals compared to other population groups in June and July 2020.

Kampala based refugees had better food consumption in contrast to their counterparts - the settlement based refugees (proportion of households with insufficient food consumption: 28 percent for Kampala based refugees vs 44 percent for settlement based refugees).