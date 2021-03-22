Uganda mVAM Bulletin: December 2020 - Food Security Monitoring: Urban Areas, Refugee Hosting Areas and Karamoja

Key points

To monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on household food security, WFP Uganda expanded the coverage and intensity of its remote food security monitoring system to include urban areas in addition to refugee settlements, refugee hosting districts and Karamoja. Starting from May 2020, data is continuously collected from 13 refugee settlements and hosting districts, all the 9 districts of Karamoja, Kampala based refugees and 13 urban areas (cities, municipalities and towns).

In December 2020, 43 percent of settlement based refugees had insufficient (poor or borderline) food consumption. This was higher than for Kampala refugees (27 percent) and host community nationals (17 percent). Overall, whilst Kampala-based refugees are worse off compared to host community households, they are fairly better-off than settlement based refugees.

In urban areas, the percentage of households with insufficient food consumption slightly reduced from 7 percent in November to 5 percent in December. Karamoja on the other hand experienced a 6-percentage point deterioration in food consumption between November and December 2020.

Situation update

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government of Uganda instituted restrictions to economic activity and physical movement from the 18th of March 2020. To monitor the impact on some of the most impacted populations, WFP Uganda expanded its remote monitoring system (mVAM) to provide near-real time updates on the food security situation in refugee settlements, refugee hosting communities, urban centres across the country and in the Karamoja region.

The proportion of households with insufficient/inadequate food consumption amongst settlement-based refugees slightly reduced in December (43 percent in December Vs 47 percent in November Vs 56 percent March 2020 - pre-COVID). In Karamoja, the proportion of households with insufficient food consumption increased to 36 percent in December from 30 percent in November 2020. On the other hand, household food consumption amongst host communities deteriorated to 17 percent in December 2020 from 13 percent in November 2020 (Fig. 1). The food security of urban households continued to improve (7 percent in November Vs 5 percent in December).

In December 2020, 27 percent of Kampala-based refugees had inadequate food consumption, depicting a 5- percentage point improvement from November 2020. Figure 1 demonstrates that Kampala-based refugees remain relatively better-off than settlement-based refugees.