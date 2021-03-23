Uganda mVAM Bulletin: August 2020 - Food Security Monitoring: Urban Areas, Refugee Hosting Areas and Karamoja

Key points

To monitor the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on household food security, WFP Uganda expanded the coverage of its food security monitoring system to include urban areas in addition to refugee settlements, refugee hosting districts and Karamoja. Starting from May 2020, data was collected continuously from 13 refugee settlements and hosting districts, all the 9 districts of Karamoja districts, Kampala based refugees and 13 urban areas.

The proportion of households with insufficient food consumption was 44 percent among settlement based refugees, 28 percent among Kampala based refugees, and 41 percent among nationals in host communities. The proportion of settlement refugee households with insufficient food consumption decreased from 54 percent in June 2020 to 44 percent in July 2020.

In urban area, 17 percent of urban nationals had insufficient food consumption in the first half of July 2020, a similar level with June 2020. In Karamoja, 41 percent of national households had insufficient food consumption in July 2020, an improvement from July 2019 (50 percent) and June 2020 (46 percent).