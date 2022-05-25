Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (Published 25 May 2022)

April and May 2022 observations

During the period from 01 April to the date of reporting (24 May), Uganda has experienced floods, landslides/mudslides and hailstorms/windstorms.

A total of 31,848 individuals were affected, representing 6,568 households. 1,236 individuals from 988 households were internally displaced by disasters.

Adults (19-64) were the most affected population group (50%), followed by children <18 (43%) and the elderly >64 (7%).

The most pressing needs are health, water supply, food assistance, education, sanitation and hygiene related.

So far in 2022, 46,519 individuals have been affected by disasters, representing 11,368 households. A total of 4,434 individuals representing 1,521 households have been Internally displaced.