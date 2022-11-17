Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (Published 15 November 2022)

On 20th September 2022, the Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of the Sudan strain on Ebola virus disease (EVD) after a case managed at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital (MRRH) in Mubende district was confirmed through testing at the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI). Other cases were confirmed in Kyegegwa, Kasanda, Bunyangabu, Kagadi, Kampala, Jinja, Masaka and Wakiso districts. And as per the reporting date, 140 cases have been confirmed with 55 deaths. Other hazards reported include “fires” and “heavy storms/hailstorms”. o A total of 201 individuals were affected by EVD, fires and heavy storms/hailstorms, displacing 24 individuals. o Adults (19-64) were the most affected population group (58%), followed by children under 18 (33%) and the elderly above 64 (9%). o The most pressing needs are health, hygiene promotion, water supply, shelter and food assistance. o So far in 2022, 118,139 individuals have been affected by disasters, representing 23,361 households. A total of 20,783 individuals representing 5,398 households have been internally displaced.