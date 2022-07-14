Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (Published 12 July 2022)

June 2022 observations

There has been a notable reduction in extreme weather events as the MAM rainy season came to an end. Hailstorms/windstorms and fires were the reported hazardous events in June 2022.

A total of 2,970 individuals were affected, representing 1,740 households. 966 individuals from 161 households were internally displaced by disasters.

Adults (19-64) were the most affected population group (66%), followed by children under 18 (25%) and the elderly above 64 (9%).

The most pressing needs are health, shelter, education and non food items.

So far in 2022, 68,366 individuals have been affected by disasters, representing 13,108 households. A total of 5,315 individuals representing 2,563 households have been internally displaced.