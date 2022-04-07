Uganda
Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (7 April 2022)
March 2022 observations
Fires, heavy storms/hailstorms, floods, lightning, transport related accidents and drought were the main disasters experienced in March.
A total of 9,918 individual were affected representing 3,672 households. 2,718 individuals from 453 households were internally displaced by disasters.
Adults (19-64) were the most affected (47%), followed by children <18 (38%) and the elderly >64 (15%).
The most pressing needs are health and hygiene related.
So far in 2022, 14,671 individuals have been affected by disasters, representing 4,800 households. A total of 3,198 individuals representing 533 households have been Internally displaced.
Overall, near normal (average) to above normal (enhanced) rainfall is predicted over most parts of the country with high probability of occurrence over parts of north-eastern Uganda.
This is most likely to trigger hazards such as floods, heavy storms/hail and landslides in areas prone to such disasters (notably the Elgon, Teso and Rwenzori regions).