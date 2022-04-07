Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (7 April 2022)

March 2022 observations

Fires, heavy storms/hailstorms, floods, lightning, transport related accidents and drought were the main disasters experienced in March.

A total of 9,918 individual were affected representing 3,672 households. 2,718 individuals from 453 households were internally displaced by disasters.

Adults (19-64) were the most affected (47%), followed by children <18 (38%) and the elderly >64 (15%).

The most pressing needs are health and hygiene related.

So far in 2022, 14,671 individuals have been affected by disasters, representing 4,800 households. A total of 3,198 individuals representing 533 households have been Internally displaced.