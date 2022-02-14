Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (10 February 2022)

January 2022 observations

On the 24th/January/2022, Kisoro Districts was hit by heavy rains that triggered mudslides and floods in two subcounties (Muramba and Nyarusiza).

Nine (9) people lost their lives and a total of 813 individuals representing 260 households were affected. 53 houses were fully and 90 houses partially destroyed, 1 health facility and 1 school were affected too.

The impacts of the disaster heavily affected women (71%) and men (29%).

Urgent priority needs are food assistance, water, shelter, WASH facilities and hygiene promotion, NFI among others.

The months of January and February are generally characterized by sunny, dry and hazy conditions across the country. However, there are some occasional rains that normally occur during this season (off season rains).