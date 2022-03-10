Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (1 March 2022)

February 2022 observations

Fires, heavy storms/hailstorms and drought are the major hazards that were reported in February. Fires were reported in Tororo district, heavy storms/hailstorms (Mityana, Wakiso & Mpigi) and drought (districts in the cattle corridor like Ntoroko & Karamoja sub-region).

A total of 153 individuals were affected, representing 68 households, and 23 households were internally displaced.

Adults (19-64) were the most affected (73%), followed by children <18 (22%) and the elderly >64 (6%).

The most pressing needs are psycho-social support, food and shelter.