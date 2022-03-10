Uganda
Uganda Multi-Hazard Infographic - Response/DRR Platform (1 March 2022)
February 2022 observations
Fires, heavy storms/hailstorms and drought are the major hazards that were reported in February. Fires were reported in Tororo district, heavy storms/hailstorms (Mityana, Wakiso & Mpigi) and drought (districts in the cattle corridor like Ntoroko & Karamoja sub-region).
A total of 153 individuals were affected, representing 68 households, and 23 households were internally displaced.
Adults (19-64) were the most affected (73%), followed by children <18 (22%) and the elderly >64 (6%).
The most pressing needs are psycho-social support, food and shelter.
Overall, above normal (enhanced) rainfall is predicted across much of the country, with probability of higher than average precipitation over parts of Northeastern Uganda, as forecast by UNMA (Uganda National Meteorological Authority). The onset of seasonal rains is expected from late February to early March and from mid March to early April in several areas. These have a high potential to trigger hazards like floods, heavy storms/hailstorms & landslides.