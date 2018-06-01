Uganda Monthly Market Monitor, April 2018: Issue 49
HIGHLIGHTS
KARAMOJA
In April, there were minimal changes in the overall retail prices for staple foods, compared to March. Maize grain price was low by 3%, while prices for sorghum and beans increased by 2% and 3%, respectively;
Generally, the overall retail prices for maize grain, sorghum and beans remained markedly lower than 2017 levels by 42%, 47% and 15%, respectively. Similar trends were seen across all major markets, more so in Abim and Nakapiripirit;
Compared to the long term (2013-2017) average, the overall retail prices for maize grain and sorghum declined by 21% and 26%, respectively, due to high supplies following a better harvest in 2017. Average retail prices were significantly lower in Abim, Nakapiripirit and Kaabong;
In April, the terms of trade for goats and daily labor wage rate against maize grain improved by 4% (each). Similarly, the terms of trade for goats and daily labor wage rate remained significantly above 2017 levels.
REST OF THE COUNTRY
Compared to March, slight changes in the average retail prices were observed in April. Maize grain price fell by 4%, while the price for sorghum was up by 4%;
Overall retail prices for maize grain, sorghum and beans were below 2017 levels by 39%, 11% and 21%, respectively, due to an improved harvest last year. The price for maize grain and sorghum increased by 23% and 40% in Mbale, due to high demand;
In May, the average retail prices are expected to slightly increase, but start falling in June due to an anticipated first season harvest across the country.