Uganda Monthly Market Monitor, April 2018: Issue 49

HIGHLIGHTS

KARAMOJA

In April, there were minimal changes in the overall retail prices for staple foods, compared to March. Maize grain price was low by 3%, while prices for sorghum and beans increased by 2% and 3%, respectively;

Generally, the overall retail prices for maize grain, sorghum and beans remained markedly lower than 2017 levels by 42%, 47% and 15%, respectively. Similar trends were seen across all major markets, more so in Abim and Nakapiripirit;

Compared to the long term (2013-2017) average, the overall retail prices for maize grain and sorghum declined by 21% and 26%, respectively, due to high supplies following a better harvest in 2017. Average retail prices were significantly lower in Abim, Nakapiripirit and Kaabong;