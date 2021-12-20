Uganda
Uganda: Market Monitor - Refugee Hosting Areas | Refugee Settlement Price and Market Functionality Snapshot, 1-31 October 2021
OVERVIEW AND METHODOLOGY
Uganda is one of the top refugee-hosting countries in the world, with a protracted refugee situation and ongoing influxes of refugees from neighboring countries. The country hosts 1,549,181¹ refugees as of 31 October 2021, with 94% of refugees living in settlements primarily in the West Nile and Southwest regions of Uganda.
In view of this situation, the World Food Programme (WFP) has established a regular market price monitoring system across refugee settlements to inform cash-based response approaches. These monitoring efforts predate the COVID-19 crisis. However, due to the changing situation and ongoing COVID-19 containment measures, there is a risk that markets could be significantly affected and beneficiaries receiving cash assistance may not be able to access critical goods. In response, with the technical support of the Market Analysis Task Force and REACH in particular, this market price monitoring system has been expanded to capture crucial information to understand the impact of COVID-19 on commodity prices and functionality of markets in refugee communities across Uganda.
WFP collected the data through key informant (KI) interviews with traders, individuals selling key commodities, in markets across 13 refugee settlement locations from 1-31 October 2021. Part of the data was collected remotely, using the mobile Vulnerability Analysis and Mapping (mVAM) phone-based survey system. Data for sold loose items was collected in person with items purchased and weighted where possible.
Finally, KIs were purposively sampled, meaning the findings are indicative only. The figures represented in this factsheet are presented at the national and regional2 levels, unless stated otherwise. In total, 185 traders were interviewed nationwide in this round. Of these, 98 were from the Southwest Region (SWR) and 87 were from the West Nile Region (WNR).
KEY FINDINGS
Average cost of the full MEB in October 2021: 441,085 UGX
0% compared to the full MEB March 2021.
Across regions, prices for key food items in the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEB) have remained mostly stable. In the WNR, the price of beans has decreased by 33% since May, from 3,363 UGX to 2,256 UGX. In the SWR, the price of millet flour has increased by 13% since July, from 3483 to 3939 UGX. Additionally, in the SWR the price of 1 litre of milk has increased by 38% from 1,340 to 1,850 UGX since the last round of data collection.
Nationally, 43% of the interviewed vendors reported accepting mobile money payments. The percentage was higher (45%) in the SWR compared to 40% in the WNR.
At a national level, 18% of the interviewed vendors reported difficulties in meeting demand. However, in the SWR only 11% of the vendors reported difficulties, while in the WNR the proportion was much higher (25%).
The market price of the WFP GFA food basket decreased by 3% from September to October 2021. Overall, the WFP cash transfer value was enough to meet the cost of the GFA food basket in all the refugee settlements.
Nationally, the average cost of the food MEB increased by 5% from September to October 2021. However, this was due to an increase in prices in the SWR where the food MEB value rose by 15%, while in the WNR it remained stable.
By October 2021, the WFP cash transfer value could cover only 35% of the food MEB (34% in SWR and 36% in WNR).