Uganda Market Analysis Task Force: COVID-19 Market Monitoring - Refugee Settlement Price and Market Functionality Snapshot, 15-30 April 2020

OVERVIEW AND METHODOLOGY

Uganda is one of the top refugee-hosting countries in the world, with a protracted refugee situation and ongoing influxes of refugees from neighboring countries. The country hosts 1,423,740 refugees as of 30 April 2020, with nearly 94% of refugees living in settlements primarily in the West Nile and Southwest regions of Uganda.

Due to the changing situation since the Ugandan government introduced COVID-19 containment measures in mid-March 2020, there is a risk that markets could be significantly affected and beneficiaries receiving cash assistance may not be able to access critical goods. The main objective of this market monitoring assessment is to understand the impact of COVID-19 on commodity prices and functionality of markets in refugee communities across Uganda and provide timely information to actors on a regular basis.

Data was collected remotely through key informant telephone interviews with traders, individuals selling key commodities, in markets across 13 refugee settlement locations from 15-30 April 2020. Key informants were purposively sampled, meaning the findings are indicative only. The figures represented in this factsheet are presented at the national and regional level, unless stated otherwise.

While limitations in remote data collection (for more details see textbox on page 2) made it impossible to calculate a reliable estimation of the April 2020 MEB price, this market monitoring excercise aims at providing accurate figures of MEB prices in future rounds.