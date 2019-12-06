Uganda - Landslides (Government of Uganda, Uganda Red Cross Society, FloodList, NOAA-CPC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 06 Dec 2019
- Several landslides, triggered by heavy rains occurred across eastern Uganda, leading to fatalities and damage.
- A landslide occurred on 4 December in Bubuda District (Eastern Region of Uganda), where at least five people died, 48 are still missing, and over 200 families are affected, as reported by the Government of Uganda. Most of the roads and bridges in the districts are reportedly flooded, while search and rescue operations are hindered by shortage of personnel and equipment.
- Several landslides and floods were reported in Sironko District (Eastern Region of Uganda), where the Sironko river broke its banks. According to the Uganda Red Cross Society, at least five people are dead and over 200 are displaced in Zesui and Masaba sub-counties.
- Moderate to locally heavy rains will persist over southern areas of the Country on 7-8 December.