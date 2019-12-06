06 Dec 2019

Uganda - Landslides (Government of Uganda, Uganda Red Cross Society, FloodList, NOAA-CPC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 Dec 2019 View Original
  • Several landslides, triggered by heavy rains occurred across eastern Uganda, leading to fatalities and damage.
  • A landslide occurred on 4 December in Bubuda District (Eastern Region of Uganda), where at least five people died, 48 are still missing, and over 200 families are affected, as reported by the Government of Uganda. Most of the roads and bridges in the districts are reportedly flooded, while search and rescue operations are hindered by shortage of personnel and equipment.
  • Several landslides and floods were reported in Sironko District (Eastern Region of Uganda), where the Sironko river broke its banks. According to the Uganda Red Cross Society, at least five people are dead and over 200 are displaced in Zesui and Masaba sub-counties.
  • Moderate to locally heavy rains will persist over southern areas of the Country on 7-8 December.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.