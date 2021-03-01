Uganda: Landslides Final Report - DREF Operation MDRUG043

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 12 December 2019, Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), launched a DREF operation in response to landslide events which occurred following prolonged rainfall from 29 November and 3 December 2019 the districts of Mbale and Bududa in Eastern Region of Uganda. These landslides affected 380 households (1,900 people). These landslides occurred in the broader context of extensive flooding across the whole of Uganda, which started in October and continued throughout December 2019.

During the assessments, URCS working with government (district and National teams such as the DDMCs) rescued and provided temporary shelters as well as psychosocial support to the affected and most vulnerable persons using resources at hand. Indeed, within the same period, Uganda had experienced another major flood and landslide in the Western region of Bundibugyo with 4,436HH 30,919 individuals (14,873Males and 16,046 Females) affected with 2,450 of those displaced and living in the two camps of Simuliki and Bubukwanga camps. As such, the NS extended the scope of the response to provide WASH assistance to the families affected in this district, which allowed URCS to reach 37,603 people (approx. 7,520 HH) through this DREF operation.