Uganda: Landslides Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) - DREF Operation MDRUG044 (12 October 2021)

Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

On 17 September, Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) through its assessments, reported flooding events affecting the districts of Kapchorwa, Sironko, Mbale, Bukedea, Zombo, Kapelebyong and Katakwi. The floods, landslides and hailstorm episodes affected 07 districts and have left one (1) registered death from Kapchorwa district (male adult), kapsinde sub-county due to landslides, 72 people injured, 597 individuals homeless, 5 individuals hospitalised, 51 individuals evacuated, 308 families displaced, 416 houses completely destroyed, 829 houses partially damaged, 3 health facilities affected due to the floods, 61 water facilities affected and 6 schools have been affected in Bukedea, Kapelebyong, Katakwi and Oyam districts. There is an urgent need to provide household kits and shelter items to the affected communities to support with immediate household needs. Water facilities have been destroyed which has possessed a risk of water-borne diseases such as cholera and typhoid.

Prior to above mentioned events and since the beginning of September 2021, many parts of Uganda have been receiving torrential rains which have affected many districts country wide. To date, the prolonged rain events have persisted, and 17 districts have been affected including Kasese, Oyam, Koboko, Yumbe, Katakwi, Bukedea, Kapchorwa, Sironko, Arua, Mbale, Kakumuro, Kibaale, Ibanda, Apac, Kabaale, Zombo and Kapelebyong. On 8 September 2021, Oyam district, Minakulu sub-county received heavy hailstorms which destroyed an estimated 100 acres of crops and affected 284 households (HH) with 1,335 individuals (628F, 687M). On the same date, Koboko district, Lobule sub-county also received Heavy hailstorms which affected 1,000 HH with 5,000 individuals (2,400 M, 2,600 F). Yumbe district, Lodonga and Lodonga Town Council affected 1,206 HH with 9,650 individuals (3,860M, 5,790F). On 9-Sep-21, floods hit Katakwi district, Ngariam sub county and affected 250HH with 350 individuals (250 F,100 M). Similar flood events happened on 12-Sep-21 in Kasese district; Bulembia, Nyamwamba, Karusandara, Maliba, Nyakiyumbu sub counties, Bukedea district; Kolir Sub County, Mbale district and Kapelebyong district leaving 483HH destroyed; 1,890 individuals (756 M 1,134 F), 241HH destroyed; 582 individuals (264 M 318 F), 245HH; 1,445 individuals (100 M 142 F) and 300HH; 600 individuals (250 M 350F) respectively. Furthermore, the districts of Zombo, Sironko, Kapchorwa and Kibaale experienced heavy storms and landslides which left 260 HH; 460 individuals (320 M 140 F), 273HH; 1,215 individual (533M 682 F), 129 HH; 525 individuals (222M 303 F) and, 1,422HH; 7,110 individuals (2,844 M 4,266 F) respectively.

The situation might evolve to become worse in the coming weeks as the weather forecast (SOND 2021) from Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) indicates that several places in Uganda are most likely to receive prolonged rainfall during the months of September and part of October 2021, there is therefore also a need to conduct detailed impact joint stakeholder assessments, provide relief to the most affected households, disseminate weather forecast and sensitize the communities on early warning information and hygiene promotion. The southeastern part of Uganda will remain under flash flood warning due to the above normal rainfall expected during the outlook period until mid October.